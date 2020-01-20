Open Offer in New Tab
Refurb Logitech MK550 Wireless Wave Keyboard / Mouse Combo
$25 $27
free shipping

That's $25 less than buying a new set elsewhere. Buy Now at Rakuten

Tips
  • Sold by Altatac via Rakuten
  • Use coupon code "ALT2A" to drop the price
  • No warranty information is provided
Features
  • programmable F-keys
  • media controls
  • 4 mouse buttons
  • mouse and keyboard require two AA batteries each (not included)
Details
Comments
  • Code "ALT2A"
  • Expires 1/20/2020
