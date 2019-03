Newegg offers the refurbished Logitech G633 Artemis Spectrum Gaming Headset forwith. That's the lowest refurb price we could find by $20 and the best price we've seen for this headset in any condition. They feature 7.1 Dolby and DTS surround sound and a 100Hz to 20KHz frequency response.Note: A 90-day warranty is included, however it's unclear who backs it.