Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Daily Steals · 34 mins ago
Refurb Logitech Brio 4K UHD Webcam
$140 $200
free shipping

That's $46 less than the best deal for a new unit. Buy Now at Daily Steals

Features
  • automatically adjusts exposure and contrast
  • 5x digital zoom
  • 2 omni-directional microphones
  • USB Type-A and Type-C connectors
  • Model: 960-001105
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 3/13/2020
    Published 34 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Webcams Daily Steals Logitech
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register