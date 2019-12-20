Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
eBay · 41 mins ago
Refurb Logitech Artemis Wireless Gaming Headset
$55 $150
free shipping

That's $25 less you'd pay for a new one and the best deal we've seen in any condition. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Big Deals via eBay.
  • No warranty info is available.
Features
  • in Black or White
  • 12-hour battery life
  • microphone
  • adjustable RGB lighting
  • 3 programmable G-keys and on-ear controls
  • Model: G933
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 41 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Accessories eBay Logitech
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register