That's $357 less than a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by voodublu via eBay
- a 90-day Linksys warranty applies.
- 6 internal antennae
- tri-band WiFi
- coverage of up to 6,000 square feet
Published 46 min ago
That's $15 under our September mention, $179 under the best price we could find for a new one, and the lowest price we've seen.. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Voodublu via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- coverage up to 3,000 sq. ft.
- supports 40+ devices
- WiFi 6 speeds up to 6.0 Gbps
- Model: MR9600
- UPC: 745883782796
Save on a selection of routers and three sizes of whole-home Wi-Fi systems. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- A 90-day Linksys warranty applies to each item.
- Pictured is the refurb Linksys AC2200 Mesh WiFi Tri-Band Router for $79.99 ($40 less than new).
It's the best price we could find by $15. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- connects up to 10 WiFi enabled devices
- Qualcomm MDM9207 processor
- Linux 3.18 OS
- 512MB RAM and 256MB flash storage
It's $10 under what you would pay in-store at Walmart. Buy Now at Amazon
- adds WiFi range coverage up to 1,000 square feet
- connects up to 15 devices
- WEP and WPA/WPA2 wireless security protocols
- Model: EX3700-100NAS
That's $65 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Big Deals via eBay.
- No warranty information is provided, however the seller does offer a 30-day return policy.
- supports speeds of up to 1,200Mbps
- 2 folding external antennas
- Model: DAP-1620
Save on knife block sets, steak knives, carving sets, bakeware, small appliances, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Henckels International Statement 20-Piece Self-Sharpening Knife Set w/ Block for $239.95 ($588 off).
- Shipping is $5.99, but orders of $25 or more receive free shipping.
- Sold by Zwilling Henckels via eBay.
That's the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Putty/Black (pictured) or Sheet Rock.
- Sold by ASICS via eBay.
Get this deal via coupon code "ADIDASWINTER25". You'd pay twice that elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by adidas via eBay
- In Core Black
- In sizes 6.5, 10.5, 12.5, and 13
Discounts on over 200 items to update cabinet and drawer storage. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Rev-A-Shelf 5WB2-0922CR-1 9" x 22" 2-Tier Cabinet Pull Out Wire Basket for $94.99
- Sold by several vendors via eBay.
