Rakuten · 1 hr ago
$192 $240
free shipping
GamerCandy via Rakuten offers the refurbished Liftboard Single Motor Electric Skateboard for $239.99. Coupon code "SPORTS20" cuts that to $191.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find for a refurb by $108. Buy Now
Features
- 16mph top speed
- rechargeable lithium ion battery
- 265-lb. capacity
Details
Walmart · 1 wk ago
Monster Moto 1,000W Electric Mini Bike
$279
free shipping
Walmart offers the Monster Moto 1,000-watt Electric Mini Bike for $299 with free shipping. That's tied with our April mention and at least $22 less than most stores charge.
Update: The price is now $279. Buy Now
Features
- 1,000-watt engine
- off road speeds up to 17-MPH
- 185-lb. weight capacity
- up to 45 minutes of use per charge
- rear-disc brake
- Model: MM-E1000-BB
Amazon · 1 wk ago
GoolRC Drone Quadcopter w/ 720p Camera
$23 $46
free shipping
Gobanana via Amazon offers the GoolRC Drone Quadcopter with 720p Camera & Controller for $45.99. Coupon code "FNP4KJSK" cuts that price to $22.99. With free shipping, that's $12 under our mention from last August, $23 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 2-megapixel camera
- FPV remote viewing via WiFi
- headless mode
- foldable design
- 6-8 minute flying time
- Model: T106
Walmart · 2 wks ago
Cars Mini Racers Rollin' Raceway Playset
$15
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the Disney Pixar Cars Mini Racers Rollin' Raceway Playset for $14.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's tied with our mention from last December and the lowest price we could find by $9 today. Buy Now
Features
- comes with Jackson Storm and Cruz Ramirez
Amazon · 2 days ago
Baoli 24-Key Toy Piano Keyboard with Microphone
$16 $25
free shipping w/ Prime
Love&Mini via Amazon offers the Baoli 24-Key Toy Piano Keyboard with Microphone in Pink for $24.99. Coupon code "CP5A6JKZ" drops the price to $16.49. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $9 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Tips
- requires 4 AA batteries (not included)
Features
- LED lights
- recommended for ages 3 years & up
- volume control
Walmart · 2 days ago
Razor Turbo Jetts Electric Heel Wheels
$40 $117
free shipping
Walmart offers the Razor Turbo Jetts Electric Heel Wheels for $39.93 with free shipping. (Amazon charges the same.) That's the lowest price we could find by $40. Buy Now
Features
- 80W motor
- speeds up to 10 mph
- 50mm urethane wheels with sealed bearings
Walmart · 1 mo ago
Bestway H2OGO! 18-Foot Inflatable Triple Lane Water Slide with Ramp
$20 $40
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the H2OGO! 18-Foot Inflatable Triple Lane Water Slide with Ramp for $19.96. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the best price we could find by $5 and a great price for a slide this size. Buy Now
Features
- end bumpers collect water for a big splash landing
- Splash Lagoon collects water for a splash takeoff
- garden hose required
- Model: 52200E
Amazon · 1 wk ago
LEGO Speed Champions McLaren Senna Building Kit
$13 $15
free shipping w/ Prime
Amazon offers the LEGO Speed Champions McLaren Senna Building Kit for $12.93 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the lowest price we could find by $2. Buy Now
Features
- 219 pieces
- racing driver minifigure
- Model: 75892
Walmart · 1 wk ago
SwimWays Huggable Sloth Pool Float
$20 $35
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the the SwimWays Huggable Pool Float in Sloth (pictured), Teddy Bear, or Panda for $19.99. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $20. Buy Now
Tips
- Amazon matches this price in Panda or Teddy Bear
Features
- measures approximately 50" x 36" x 40"
- built-in cup holder
New
Rakuten · 2 hrs ago
Yescom 16x16-Foot Square Sun Shade Sail
$33 $37
free shipping
YescomUSA via Rakuten offers its Yescom 16x16-Foot Square Sun Shade Sail in Desert Sand for $36.99. Apply coupon code "YES4" to sail that away to $32.99. With free shipping, that's $49 off and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for a buck less last month. Deal ends July 13. Buy Now
Features
- rust-proof galvanized corner tension rings
- 4 heavy-duty carabiners and nylon rope
Rakuten · 2 days ago
Garmin Vivoactive 3 GPS Fitness Smartwatch
$152 $270
free shipping
BuyDig via Rakuten offers the Garmin Vivoactive 3 GPS Fitness Smartwatch in Black for $189.99. Coupon code "SPORTS20" cuts it to $151.99. With free shipping, that's $4 under our May mention and the lowest outright price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $38, although most charge $200 or more.) Buy Now
Rakuten · 2 days ago
Vilano Men's Tuono 2.0 700c Aluminum Road Bike
$209
free shipping
Outlet Stores via Rakuten offers the Vilano Men's Tuono 2.0 700c Aluminum Road Bike in Black for $249. Coupon code "SPORTS20" drops it to $209. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $40. It's available in 50 cm, 54 cm, and 58 cm sizes. Buy Now
Features
- 6061 Double Butted aluminum aero frame
- 700c 11/8" threadless fork
- Shimano A050 SIS handlebar-mounted shifters
- disc brakes
- Model: 550-T2DBRK
Rakuten · 1 day ago
BestMassage Multi-Function Power Tower with Dip Station
$92 $115
free shipping
Factory Direct via eBay offers the BestMassage Multi-Function Power Tower with Dip Station for $114.99. Coupon code "SPORTS20" drops that to $91.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $18. Buy Now
iTunes · 1 mo ago
PeakVisor for iOS
free
free shipping
iTunes offers downloads of PeakVisor for iPhone / iPad for free. That's $6 off and the lowest price we could find for this 3D maps & peaks identification app. Shop Now
Features
- PeakVisor knows not only 1,000,809 mountains but also shows all the castles, mountain huts, parking lots, cable cars, and viewpoints in your area as well.
Ends Today
That Daily Deal · 6 hrs ago
Magic Tape Rubberized Waterproof Tape
$8 $15
free shipping
Today only, That Daily Deals offers the Magic Tape Rubberized Waterproof Tape for $8.49 with free shipping. That is the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now
Features
- UV resistant
- environmentally friendly
- VOC-free
- has a wide temperature range
- can be applied hot or cold, wet or dry, even underwater
- instantly seals out water, air and moisture
- 4" x 5-foot
Amazon · 2 days ago
CGN 2-Piece Garden Solar Bubble Lights
$14 $24
free shipping w/ Prime
CGN Direct Sales via Amazon offers the CGN 2-Piece Garden Solar Bubble Lights for $23.99. Coupon code "CGN40LIGHT" drops the price to $14.39. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $10 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- IP65 waterproof
- weather-resistant
- 6-8 hours working time on 4-5 hours of charging
- color-changing
New
Amazon · 3 hrs ago
Idea Works Waterfall Soap Saver
$7 $14
free shipping w/ Prime
Amazon offers the Idea Works Waterfall Soap Saver for $7.15 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now
Features
- tilts forward to drain excess water
