Rakuten · 1 hr ago
Refurb Liftboard Electric Skateboard
$192 $240
free shipping
GamerCandy via Rakuten offers the refurbished Liftboard Single Motor Electric Skateboard for $239.99. Coupon code "SPORTS20" cuts that to $191.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find for a refurb by $108. Buy Now
Features
  • 16mph top speed
  • rechargeable lithium ion battery
  • 265-lb. capacity
  • Code "SPORTS20"
  • Expires 7/16/2019
    Published 1 hr ago
