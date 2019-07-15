New
Refurb Lenovo ThinkVision 22" 1080p IPS LED Monitor
$59 $190
free shipping
VIPOutlet via eBay offers the Lenovo ThinkVision T22i-10 21.5" 1080p IPS LED-Backlit LED Display for $74.22. In-cart that drops to $59.38. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $41. Buy Now
  • A 90-day VIPOutlet warranty applies.
  • 21.5" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS LED near-edgeless display
  • 4ms response time
  • VGA, HDMI and DP inputs
  • 4 x USB 3.0
  • lift/tilt/pivot stand
  • Model: 61A9MAR1US
