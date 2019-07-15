New
eBay · 53 mins ago
$59 $190
free shipping
VIPOutlet via eBay offers the Lenovo ThinkVision T22i-10 21.5" 1080p IPS LED-Backlit LED Display for $74.22. In-cart that drops to $59.38. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $41. Buy Now
Tips
- A 90-day VIPOutlet warranty applies.
Features
- 21.5" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS LED near-edgeless display
- 4ms response time
- VGA, HDMI and DP inputs
- 4 x USB 3.0
- lift/tilt/pivot stand
- Model: 61A9MAR1US
Details
Comments
-
Expires 7/15/2019
Published 53 min ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
Amazon · 5 days ago
Philips Brilliance 49" Superwide Curved Monitor
$1,200 $1,300
free shipping
Amazon offers the Philips Brilliance 49" Superwide Curved Monitor for $1,199.99 with free shipping. That's $100 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 5120x1440 32:9 native resolution
- pop-up Webcam
- USB-C docking station
- 2 HDMI ports
- height-, swivel-, & tilt- adjustable stand
- Model: 499P9H
Ends Today
B&H Photo Video · 5 hrs ago
LG 27" 1080p IPS LED-Backlit LCD Gaming Monitor with AMD FreeSync
$100
free shipping
Today only, B&H Photo Video offers the LG 27" 1080p IPS LED-Backlit LCD Gaming Monitor with AMD FreeSync for $99.95 with free shipping. That's tied with our May mention and the lowest price we could find by $88 today. Buy Now
Features
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- 75Hz native refresh rate
- HDMI input
- VESA mount interface
HP · 3 wks ago
HP 23er 23" 1080p IPS LED LCD Display
2 for $240 $360
free shipping
HP offers two HP 23er 23" 1080p IPS LED-Backlit LCD Monitors for $239.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find for this quantity by $40. Buy Now
Features
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- VGA and HDMI inputs
- tilt-adjustable stand
- Model: T3M76AA#ABA
Dell Home · 4 days ago
Dell S2417DG 24" 1440p LED LCD Gaming Display w/ G-Sync
$330 $570
free shipping
Dell Home, via its Member Purchase Program, offers its Dell S2417DG 23.8" 1440p LED-Backlit LCD Gaming Monitor with Nvidia G-Sync for $329.99 with free shipping. That's $50 under our mention from a year ago (although that came bundled with a $100 Dell gift card) and the lowest price we could find now by $50, although most retailers charge $426 or more. Buy Now
Features
- 2560x1440 (1440p, QHD) native resolution
- 4-port USB 3.0 hub
- DisplayPort, HDMI, and USB 3.0 Type-B inputs
- height-, pivot-, swivel-, and tilt-adjustable stand
- Model: KCP2Y
New
eBay · 2 hrs ago
Refurb Motorola Moto G6 Play 5.7" 32GB Android Smartphone
$71
free shipping
VIP Outlet via eBay offers the refurbished Motorola Moto G6 Play 5.7" 32GB Android Smartphone in Deep Indigo for $89. Add to cart to cut the price to $71.20. With free shipping, that is $28 under last week's mention for a new model and is the lowest price we've seen for it in any condition. (That is the best we could find by $99 for new model.) Buy Now
Tips
- A 90-day VIP warranty applies
Features
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 427 1.4GHz 4-core processor
- 5.7" 1440x720 touchscreen LCD
- 3GB RAM & 32GB internal storage
- 13MP and 5MP dual rear cameras & 8MP front camera with LED flash
- Android 8.0 OS (Oreo)
eBay · 5 hrs ago
Open-Box Apple iPad 9.7" 32GB WiFi Tablet
$193 $329
free shipping
Quick Ship Electronics via eBay offers the open-box 6th-generation Apple iPad 9.7" 32GB WiFi Tablet in Space Gray for $240.99. In-cart that drops to $192.79. With free shipping, that's $48 under our mention from a six days ago and the best price we've seen in any condition. Buy Now
eBay · 1 mo ago
Superdry Men's Coats
from $38
free shipping
Superdry via eBay discounts a selection of its men's coats, with prices starting from
$34.50 $37.50. Plus, these orders receive free shipping. Shop Now
Tips
- Stock is limited in select styles
eBay · 1 mo ago
Merrell Men's MQC Tactical Boots
$42 $140
free shipping
Botach via eBay offers the Merrell Men's MQC Tactical Boots in Sage Green for $41.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $98. Buy Now
Features
- Select medium and wide widths from 3.5 to 14
Daily Steals · 5 days ago
Refurb Lenovo N22 Celeron 1.6GHz 12" Chromebook
$93 $300
free shipping
Dail Steals offers the refurbished Lenovo N22 Intel Braswell Celeron 1.6GHz 11.6" Chromebook for $99.99. Coupon code "DSLN22" cuts that to $92.99. With free shipping, that's $207 under the original retail price and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Tips
- A 90-day warranty is included, but it's unclear who backs it.
Features
- Intel Celeron N3050 1.6GHz Braswell dual-core processor
- 11.6" 1366x768 LED-backlit LCD
- 4GB RAM
- 16GB flash storage
- Google Chrome OS
- Model: 80SF0001US
Walmart · 1 wk ago
Lenovo IdeaPad 330s Intel Kaby Lake R Core i7 Quad 16" Laptop
$459
free shipping
Walmart offers the 4-lb. Lenovo IdeaPad 330s Intel Kaby Lake R Core i7 1.8GHz 15.6" Laptop in Blue for $459 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from a week ago as the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best price today by $190.) Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i7-8550U 1.8GHz Kaby Lake R quad-core processor
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) LED display
- 4GB RAM
- 1TB hard drive with 16GB Intel Optane memory
- Windows 10
Lenovo · 5 days ago
Lenovo IdeaPad L340 AMD Ryzen 5 Quad 16" 1080p Laptop
$405 $580
free shipping
Lenovo offers its 4.8-lb. Lenovo IdeaPad L340 AMD Ryzen 5 2.1GHz 15.6" 1080p Laptop in Platinum Grey for $434.99. Coupon code "LAPTOP7" cuts that to $404.54. With free shipping, that's $175 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- AMD Ryzen 5 3500U 2.1GHz quad-core processor
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM & 1TB hard drive
- DVD burner
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Lenovo · 5 days ago
Lenovo Legion Y530 Coffee Lake i7 6-Core 16" Gaming Laptop w/ 6GB GPU
$1,250 $1,750
free shipping
Lenovo offers its 5.1-lb. Lenovo Legion Y530 Intel Coffee Lake Core i7 2.2GHz 6-Core 15.6" 1080p Laptop for $1,649.99. Coupon code "YOGA4TH" cuts that to $1,249.99. With free shipping, that's $500 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i7-8750H 2.2GHz Coffee Lake 6-core processor
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS display
- 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD & 1TB hard drive
- Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 6GB video card
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
