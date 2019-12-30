Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Refurb Lenovo ThinkVision 19" 1080p IPS LED Monitor
$42 $231
free shipping

That's $84 under the lowest price we could find for a new unit. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by VIP Outlet via eBay
  • Apply coupon code "JUMBOSAVE" to drop the price to $42.05.
  • A 90-day VIP Outlet warranty applies.
Features
  • 19" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS LED display
  • 7ms response time
  • VGA and DVI connectivity
  • lift, tilt, pivot, and swivel options
  • Model: 60FBHAR1US
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "JUMBOSAVE"
  • Expires 12/30/2019
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Monitors eBay Lenovo
19" Staff Pick Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register