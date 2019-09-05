New
Refurb Lenovo ThinkPad X131e AMD Dual 12" Laptop w/ 320GB HDD
$100 $500
free shipping

That's $300 off and tied with our mention from over a week ago as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now

  • Sold by always.deals via eBay.
  • No warranty information is provided, although the seller does offer a 30-day return policy.
  • AMD E1-1200 1.4GHz dual-core processor
  • 11.6" 1366x768 (720p) LED display
  • 2GB RAM, 320GB HDD
  • Windows 8 64-bit
  • Sleeve included
