Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
RefurBees · 45 mins ago
Refurb Lenovo ThinkPad X1 i5 12" Tablet
$384 $429
free shipping

RefurBees offers the refurbished Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Intel Core i5 1.2GHz 12" Tablet for $384 with free shipping via coupon code "LX87". Buy Now at RefurBees

Tips
  • A 3-month Refurbees warranty applies.
Features
  • Intel Core 1.2GHz processor
  • 12" 2160 x 1440 IPS touchscreen display
  • 8GB RAM & 240GB SSD
  • detachable keyboard
  • Windows 10 Pro
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "LX87"
  • Published 45 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Tablets RefurBees Lenovo
Refurbished Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register