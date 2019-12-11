Personalize your DealNews Experience
RefurBees offers the refurbished Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Intel Core i5 1.2GHz 12" Tablet for $384 with free shipping via coupon code "LX87". Buy Now at RefurBees
That's a savings of $50 off list. Buy Now at Amazon
Save on Fire HD tablets, Echo Dots, and more. Shop Now at Amazon
That's $20 under our expired mention from four days ago and the best price we could find now by $49. Buy Now at Target
Amazon has announced the next generation of Kindle Fire HD tablets, releasing on October 30, and available for preorder now. It now boasts a 1920x1200 10.1" display, an 8-core processor, and a 12-hour battery life. Shop Now at Amazon
That's the lowest price we could find by $131. Buy Now at Walmart
That's $1,762 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
That's the best price we could find by $17. Buy Now at Lenovo
That's the lowest price we could find by $126. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
That's $15 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Lenovo
