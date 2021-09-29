It's $257 under list when new and the best price we could find for this model. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Refurbio via eBay.
- A 30-day Refurbio warranty applies.
- Intel Core i5-4300U 1.9GHz dual-core processor
- 4GB RAM and 128GB SSD
- 14" 1366x768 (720p) display
- Windows 10 Pro
Published 57 min ago
Popularity: 4/5
At 40% off, it's the lowest price we found by $8. Buy Now at JCPenney
- At this price in Game Royal.
- Opt for same-day pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping charge, or spend $75 for free shipping.
- external, small-item pocket
- adjustable shoulder straps
- separate laptop sleeve
- padded back
- side pockets
- Model: BA5959
Clip the 5% off on page coupon and apply code "WFGXQBF7" to save $15. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by iFeart via Amazon.
- Visit the product page to view a full list of compatible models.
- 6.6-ft. USB-C cable
- foldable
Apply coupon code "50AL210903" for a savings of $9. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by FITAM-US via Amazon.
- Available in several colors (Dark Green pictured).
- magnetic closure
- PU leather exterior with velvet lining
- 13.19" x 9.06" internal sleeve dimensions
Apply coupon code "CJIPMSW8" for a savings of $10. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Best Pick via Amazon.
- aluminum construction
- fits laptops 10" to 15.6"
- raises laptop 6"
- anti-skid pads
- Model: BP-L210
Add two pairs to your cart to see the discount apply automatically. That's a total savings of $50 off list. Buy Now at eBay
- They're available in Black or Black/White
- sold by PUMA via eBay
Take up to half off new and open-box Apple Watches, Macbooks, iPads, iPhones, accessories, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Open-Box Apple Watch SE 40mm GPS Smartwatch for $209 ($61 under the best price we could find for a factory-sealed one).
- See individual product pages for warranty details on open-box items.
- Sold by various third-party eBay sellers.
You'd pay at least $81 more elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold Lenovo via eBay.
- MediaTek Helio P22T 2.3GHz octa-core CPU
- 10.3" 1920x1200 IPS LCD display
- Bluetooth 5.0
- Model: ZA5W0029US
That beats last week's mention, with over 130 luxe office chairs now with up to 50% off. This brand is renowned for having long-lasting, comfortable chairs that support correct posture, so they are worth the price tag (especially if discounted heavily due to open-box or slight use). Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Design Within Reach Outlet via eBay.
- Note that these items are final sale, and come without a warranty.
- Pictured is the used Herman Miller Setu Multipurpose Chair for $452 (low by $193 for new model).
That's $50 under our mention from two weeks ago, $100 off list, and the lowest price we've seen for this Chromebook. (You'd pay $40 more for the 64GB eMMC elsewhere.) Buy Now at Best Buy
- can be used as a tablet or a laptop
- MediaTek Helio P60T 2GHz 8-core CPU
- 10.1" 1920x1200 IPS touchscreen
- 4GB RAM, 128GB eMMC
- Chrome OS
- Model: ZA6F0016US
It's a low by $92. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Lenovo via eBay.
- MediaTek MT8167S 1.5GHz processor
- 21.5" 1920 x1080 (1080p) anti-glare screen
- 2GB RAM and 16GB HDD
- Android 10
- Model: ZA6G0006US
That's $15 under last week's mention and the the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal we could find today by $195.) Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Lenovo via eBay.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G Octa-Core Processor
- 11.5" 2560x1600 resolution touchscreen
- 4GB RAM, 128GB SSD
- Android 10 OS
- Model: ZA7C0043US
That's the best price we could find by $202. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- 11th Generation Intel Core i3-1115G4 1.7GHz Tiger Lake dual-core CPU
- 8GB RAM and 1TB HDD
- 17.3" 1600x900 HD+ display
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: 82H90010US
