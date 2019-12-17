Open Offer in New Tab
RefurBees · 1 hr ago
Refurb Lenovo ThinkPad T440P Core i5 2.2GHz 14" Laptop
$210 $238
free shipping

Refurbees via code "T44SALE" offers the refurbished Lenovo ThinkPad T440P Intel Core i5 2.2GHz 14" Laptop for $209.99 (down from $237.50) with free shipping. Buy Now at RefurBees

Tips
  • To get this price, use code "T44SALE"
Features
  • Intel Core i5-5200U 2.2GHz dual-core processor
  • 14" 1366x720 (720p) display
  • 8GB RAM and 128GB SSD
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
  • Code "T44SALE"
  • Published 1 hr ago
