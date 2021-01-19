Apply coupon code "DNLNVPAD" to save $240 off the list price. Buy Now at Daily Steals
- Intel Core i3 2.5GHz dual-core CPU
- 14" display
- 8GB RAM and 320GB HDD
- Windows 10 Pro
Save big on a selection of over 60 laptops. Plus, get an additional 5% off most items when you apply code "EXTRAFIVE". Shop Now at Lenovo
- Pictured is the Lenovo ThinkPad X395 Ryzen 7 Pro 3700U 13.3" Laptop w/ 8GB RAM & 512GB SSD for $908.99 ($391 low).
Coupon code "NEWYEARGAMING" cuts $400 off the list price – it's a great deal for a DLSS-capable system. Buy Now at Lenovo
- 9th-generation Intel Core i5-9300HF Coffee Lake 2.4GHz quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS display
- 12GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 6GB GPU
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 81SX015HUS
It's $50 under our mention from last week, $150 off the list price, and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Costco
- 10th-Generation Intel Core i3-10110U 2.10GHz Comet Lake dual-core CPU
- 8GB RAM and 128GB SSD
- 13.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) touch display
- Chrome OS
- Bluetooth 5.0
- functions as a laptop or tablet
- Model: 82B8002UUX
It's $1,459 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- 2nd-gen. AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 3700U 2.3GHz quad-core processor
- 13.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) touchscreen
- 16GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: 20NLS0J400
That's the best price we could find by $121. Buy Now at Walmart
- Intel Core i7-7560U 2.4GHz processor
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) FHD display
- 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: EVC156-2BL
It's $180 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at HP
- Available in Jet Black or Natural Silver.
- 11th generation Intel Core i7-1165G7 Tiger Lake 2.8GHz quad-core CPU
- 17.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution display
- 8GB RAM; 1TB 7200 rpm hard drive
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 195P5AV_1
It's the lowest price we could find by $101. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 10th-gen. Intel Core i3-1005G1 1.2GHz Ice Lake dual-core CPU
- 12.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) HD touch LCD display
- 4GB RAM; 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- can be used as a tablet or laptop
- Model: QWT-00001
Apply coupon code "DNDLS" to save $108 off list price. Buy Now at Daily Steals
- ARM 610 1.2 GHz quad-core processor
- 14" HD (1366 x 768) display
- 4GB RAM, 4GB SSD
- Bluetooth
- WiFi
- 2 USB
- Built-in Rechargeable Battery
- Built-in front camera
- Android 4.2 Jelly Bean
Apply coupon code "DNWSHNG" to save a total of $310 off list, making this $10 less than you'd pay elsewhere. Buy Now at Daily Steals
- Available in several colors (Blue pictured).
- supports up to 10-lb. load
- built-in drain pump and drainage tube
- built-in germicidal UV light
- 6 programs and 3 water level selections
- removable lint filter
- adjustable bottom feet
- measures 16.5" x 16" x 29.5"
Apply code "DNDEALS" to get the best price we could find by $20. Buy Now at Daily Steals
- 5.5-gallon water reservoir
- hooks to a garden hose
- non-corrosive brass and PVC construction
- temperature setting for hot, warm or cold
That's $120 under the lowest price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at Daily Steals
- A 30-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
- 3.1-quart dust bin capacity
- 11.5" cleaning path width
- 30-foot cord length
- 5 accessories
It's $10 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- MediaTek Helio P22T 2.3 GHz octa-core processor
- 10.3" 1920x1200 display
- 2GB RAM, 32GB storage
- 2.4GHz & 5GHz dual band WiFi
- Bluetooth 5.0
- 5MP front camera, 8MP rear camera
- Android Pie OS
- Model: ZA6M0030US
That's $20 under Lenovo direct, but most stores charge at least $1,000. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Lenovo via eBay.
- 3840x1200 resolution
- FreeSync 2 HDR technology
- 144Hz refresh rate
- 2 HDMI ports and 2 USB Type-C ports
- Model: 65EARAC1US
Apply coupon code "EXTRAFIVE" to save $50 and get the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Lenovo
- AMD 3020e 1.20GHz dual-core CPU
- 11.6" 1366x768 anti-glare display
- 4GB RAM and 64GB eMMC
- Windows 10 Home in S mode
- Model: 82GV001BUS
Apply code "THINKDESK45" to get this for $31 under our mention from last week, making this the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Lenovo
- Intel Pentium Gold G6400 4.0GHz Comet Lake dual-core CPU
- 4GB RAM & 500GB HDD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
