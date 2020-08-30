That's the best price we could find for a refurb by $38. Buy Now at Daily Steals
- A 30-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
- 3rd Gen Intel i5 Ivy Bridge 3.2GHz quad-core CPU
- 16GB RAM
- 2TB hard drive
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- 22" widescreen monitor
- keyboard & mouse
Apply coupon code "4870720" for a savings of $221 off the list price. Buy Now at UntilGone
- A 30-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it. (Longer warranties are available at additional cost.)
- Intel i5 3.2GHz quad-core CPU
- 8GB RAM & 1TB HDD
- Windows 10 Professional 64-bit
- includes 22” widescreen monitor and keyboard
Apply coupon code "EXTRAFIVE" for a savings of $237 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Lenovo
- AMD Athlon PRO 300GE 3.4GHz dual-core CPU
- 4GB RAM & 500GB HDD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- wired USB keyboard and mouse
- Model: 11A4CTO1WWENUS0
Apply coupon code "EXTRAFIVE" to get this deal. That's $30 under our July mention, $91 off list, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at Lenovo
- 2nd-Gen. AMD Ryzen 3 3200G 3.6GHz quad-core CPU
- 8GB RAM & 1TB 7200rpm HDD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 90J00078US
It's the lowest price we could find by $42. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Lenovo via eBay.
- Intel Core i7-8665U 1.9GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core processor
- 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro
- Model: 11ADS0BC00
That's the lowest price we could find by $28, though most store charge at least $450. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- AMD Ryzen 5 PRO 2400GE 3.2GHz quad-core CPU
- 8GB RAM; 256GB M.2 PCIe
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: 4HX42UT#ABA
Coupon code "SAVE10" drops it to $400 off list price. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 9th-Generation Intel Core i5-9400 2.9GHz Coffee Lake 6-core CPU
- Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Super 6GB GPU
- 8GB RAM, 1TB 7200rpm HDD, and 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: xdvsetcr001s
Apply coupon code "SAVE10" to get this deal and save $230 off list. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 10th-gen Intel Core i7-10700F 2.9GHz Comet Lake 8-core CPU
- 16GB RAM; 128GB M.2 PCIe SSD; 1TB SATA 7,200 RPM HDD
- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti 6GB GPU graphics card
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
That's $4 under our previous mention, the best we've seen, and the lowest price we could find by $50 today. Buy Now at Amazon
- Intel Canon Lake i3-8121U 2.2GHz dual core CPU
- 8GB RAM, 1TB SATA HDD
- Radeon 540 2GB graphics card
- 2 HDMI, 4 USB
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: BOXNUC8i3CYSM1
That's $4 less than you'd pay for a refurb direct from Snow Joe. Buy Now at Daily Steals
- A 90-day Sun Joe warranty applies.
- 14-amp motor
- airspeeds up to 165 mph
- 8-gallon bag capacity
- Model: SBJ803E-SJB-RM
That's $194 under the best price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at Daily Steals
- 6.67" 3120x1440 AMOLED HDR10+ touchscreen
- Snapdragon 855 2.84GHz 8-core CPU
- 8GB RAM & 256GB internal storage
- 3 rear cameras (48MP/16MP/8MP)
- pop-up front 16MP selfie camera
- Oxygen OS (based on Android 9 Pie)
- Model: GM1925
That's the lowest price we could find for a refurb by $3. (Apply coupon code "DNALTEC3" to get this price.) Buy Now at Daily Steals
- Available in several colors (Aqua/Black pictured).
- A 30-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
- splashproof, waterproof, dustproof
- up to 30 hours battery life
- 50ft wireless range
- Siri & Google Assistant compatibility
- Model: IMW578-AB
Use coupon code "DNSJOEW" for the best price we could find for a refurb by $9. Buy Now at Daily Steals
- A 90-day warranty is included, but it's unclear who backs it.
- 33.8-oz. detergent tank
- adjustable nozzle
- 14.5-amp
- motor auto shutoff
- Model: SPX2597
Save on the laptop configurations you need, starting at $490 via instant savings or the coupon codes listed on individual items. If there isn't a code listed on an item, use "EXTRAFIVE" for an extra 5% off or one of the codes listed below. (You can try different codes to see which one gives the best discount for your order.) Shop Now at Lenovo
- 50% off Lenovo ThinkPad X and T Series laptops via code "THINK50"
- 40% off Lenovo ThinkPad laptops and ThinkBooks via code "THINKAUG"
That's a savings of $90 off list. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- It's available for pickup only and stock will vary by ZIP code.
- AMD Ryzen 5 4500U 2.3GHz 6-core processor
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LED LCD
- 8GB RAM & 1TB HDD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 81W4000AUS
That's now roughly about $240 less than you'd pay for a laptop with similar specs a quite a bit of bang for your buck. Buy Now at Costco
- Non-members pay an additional 5% surcharge.
- 10th-gen. Intel Core i7-1065G7 1.3GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920 x 1080 (1080p) IPS touchscreen display
- 12GB RAM and 512GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD
- Window 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 81YK006XUS
Apply coupon code "EXTRAFIVE" for a savings of $27. Buy Now at Lenovo
- 3rd-Gen. AMD Ryzen 5 4500U 2.3GHz 6-core CPU
- 17.3" 1600x900 display
- 8GB RAM and 512GB PCIe SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 81W50000US
