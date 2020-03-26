Open Offer in New Tab
Rakuten · 1 hr ago
Refurb Lenovo ThinkCentre M72 Coffee Lake i3 Desktop
$130 $275
free shipping

That's a low by at least $20 for a refurbished model. Buy Now at Rakuten

Tips
  • No warranty information is provided
  • Sold by Blair Technology via Rakuten
Features
  • Intel Coffee Lake Core i3 3.1GHz quad-core CPU
  • 4GB DDR3 RAM
  • 500GB SATA Hard Drive
  • Windows 10 Home 64 Bit
  • Model: BTG-00024497
  • Expires 3/26/2020
