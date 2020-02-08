Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
eBay · 56 mins ago
Refurb Lenovo Tab E10 10.1" 16GB Android Tablet
$64 in-cart $129
free shipping

That's at least $34 less than you'd pay for a new one and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by VIP Outlet via eBay.
  • A 90-day VIPOutlet warranty applies.
Features
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 212 1.3GHz quad-core processor
  • 10.1" 1280x800 touchscreen
  • 2GB RAM & 16GB storage
  • Android Oreo OS
  • Model: ZA470006US
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 56 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Tablets eBay Lenovo
Staff Pick Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register