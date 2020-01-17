Open Offer in New Tab
Daily Steals · 1 hr ago
Refurb Lenovo Tab 3 8'' HD Android Tablet
$80 $250
free shipping

That's $170 off and the lowest price we could find. (It's also a great deal for a Lenovo tablet in general.) Buy Now at Daily Steals

  • A 90-day Daily Steals warranty applies.
  • 8" IPS HD 1280 x 800
  • MTK 1.00 GHz processor
  • 1GB RAM, 16GB storage
  • MicroSD slot for up to 64GB (memory card not included)
  • Front-Facing Camera 2 MP
  • Rear Camera 5.0 MP
  • Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
