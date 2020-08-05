Apply coupon code "920OVO" to get the lowest price we could find for a refurb by $8. Buy Now at UntilGone
- A 30-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
- A "1 Year Replacement" warranty for $16 will automatically add to cart unless you remove it.
- 1280 x 800 8" IPS display
- ARM Cortex-A53 1.0 GHz quad-core processor
- 1GB RAM, 16GB storage
- MicroSD slot for up to 64GB (memory card not included)
- 2MP front-facing camera
- 5MP rear camera
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
Apply coupon code "695CHRG-AFS " for a savings of $5. Buy Now at UntilGone
- Available in Black, Plum, or Blue.
- records your workouts and tracks all-day activity like heart rate, steps, distance, calories burned, stairs climbed, and active minutes
- up to 24-hour battery life
- OLED display
- water resistant
That's a solid price for anyone needing a basic system and monitor. Buy Now at UntilGone
- A 30-day warranty applies.
- Note that it will automatically add a $50 3-year warranty to cart unless you uncheck it.
- Intel i7 3.4GHz Quad-Core CPU
- 8GB RAM and 1TB hard drive
- 22" monitor (brands may vary)
- DVD drive
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
Apply coupon code "919CENT " to save. That's $141 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at UntilGone
- 36" tall
- 3 casters
- compartments for holding wine glasses and bottles
Apply coupon code "087INS-AFS" to drop the price to $21.99; a savings of $28 off list. Buy Now at UntilGone
- includes a tambourine, 2 shaker eggs, 2 wrist bells, 2 claves, 2 finger castanets, a pair of maracas, and more
Even with 16GB of RAM, it's only $25 more than the best deal for a similar 8GB RAM model. Buy Now at Amazon
- functions as a laptop and a tablet
- AMD Ryzen 5 4500U 2.3GHz 6-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
- 16GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 81X20005US
Use coupon code "64386" to get this price, which is the best we've seen by $12. Buy Now at Staples
- 1920x1080 (1080p) resolution
- Built-in 1080p webcam
- DisplayPort (no HDMI)
- Model: 10QYPAR1US
Coupon code "XTRA8DESKTOP" takes $171 off list and is the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Lenovo
- AMD A4-9120E 1.5GHz dual-core CPU
- 8GB RAM; 32GB PCIe SSD
- M.2 for PCIe / SATA SSD expansion slot
- Windows 10 IoT Enterprise
Thanks to the points, that's the best deal we've seen – $90 under last week's mention, and $490 off list. Buy Now at Rakuten
- You'll bag $89.95 in Rakuten Super Points.
- Sold by Lenovo via Rakuten.
- functions as a laptop or tablet
- 7th-Gen Intel Core i5-7Y54 1.2GHz Kaby Lake dual-core processor
- 10.8" 2560x1600 native resolution QHD touchscreen IPS display
- 10.8” 1920x1080 (1080p) Flexible E Ink Mobius touchscreen panel transforms into a flat halo keyboard
- 4GB RAM; 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-Bit
- Model: ZA3S0376US
