Refurb Lenovo Tab 3 8'' HD Android Tablet
$70 $75
Apply coupon code "920OVO" to get the lowest price we could find for a refurb by $8. Buy Now at UntilGone

  • A 30-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
  • A "1 Year Replacement" warranty for $16 will automatically add to cart unless you remove it.
  • 1280 x 800 8" IPS display
  • ARM Cortex-A53 1.0 GHz quad-core processor
  • 1GB RAM, 16GB storage
  • MicroSD slot for up to 64GB (memory card not included)
  • 2MP front-facing camera
  • 5MP rear camera
  • Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
  • Code "920OVO "
  • Expires 8/5/2020
