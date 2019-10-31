New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Refurb Lenovo S330 MediaTek MT8173c 2.1GHz 14" Chromebook
$129 $152
free shipping

That's the best price we've seen for this Chromebook in any condition. (It's also $70 under the lowest price we could find for a new one.) Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Add to your cart to get this deal.
Features
  • MediaTek MT8173C 2.1GHz quad-core processor
  • 14" 1366x768 display
  • 4GB RAM & 32GB flash storage
  • Chrome OS
  • Model: 81JW0001US
↑ less
Buy from eBay
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 10/31/2019
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Laptops eBay Lenovo
14 inch Staff Pick Chromebooks Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register