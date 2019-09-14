New
Ends Today
Rakuten · 1 hr ago
Refurb Lenovo N21 Intel Celeron N2840 2.16GHz 11.6" Chromebook
$80 w/ $12 in Rakuten points $300
free shipping

Thanks to the Rakuten points, that's the lowest price we could find by $32. Buy Now

Tips
  • Sold by Altatac via Rakuten.
  • You'll bag $11.85 in Rakuten points.
  • No warranty information is provided.
Features
  • Intel Celeron N2840 2.16GHz dual-core processor
  • 11" 1366x768 (720p) LED-backlit display
  • 4GB RAM & 16GB SSD
  • 3-cell battery
  • Chrome OS
  • Model: 80MG0001US-PB-2RCC1
↑ less
Buy from Rakuten
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires in 14 hr
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Laptops Rakuten Lenovo
Celeron 11.6 inch Chromebooks Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register