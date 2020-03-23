Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Daily Steals · 35 mins ago
Refurb Lenovo N21 Celeron 11.6" Chromebook Laptop
$75 $299
free shipping

That's $224 off list when new and a strong price for a name brand Chromebook. Buy Now at Daily Steals

Tips
  • A 30-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
Features
  • Intel Celeron N2840 2.16GHz dual-core CPU
  • 11.6" 1366x768 (720p) LED-backlit display
  • 4GB RAM & 16GB SSD
  • 3-cell battery
  • Chrome OS
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "DNLNVOS"
  • Published 35 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Laptops Daily Steals Lenovo
Celeron 11.6 inch Chromebooks Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register