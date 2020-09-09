New
UntilGone · 36 mins ago
Refurb Lenovo M93 i5 Desktop w/ Monitor
$270 $280
free shipping

Coupon code "357COMP" drops it to $207 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at UntilGone

Tips
  • Remove the 3-year repair plan from your cart to get this price.
Features
  • 4th Gen. Intel i5 3.2GHz quad-core processor
  • 8GB RAM & 1TB hard drive
  • 22" monitor
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "357COMP"
  • Expires 9/9/2020
    Published 36 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Desktops UntilGone Lenovo
Core i5 Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register