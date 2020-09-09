Coupon code "357COMP" drops it to $207 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at UntilGone
- Remove the 3-year repair plan from your cart to get this price.
- 4th Gen. Intel i5 3.2GHz quad-core processor
- 8GB RAM & 1TB hard drive
- 22" monitor
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Most items see their full discounts via coupon codes, as listed on their product pages. Shop Now at Lenovo
That's the lowest price we could find for a refurb by $12. Buy Now at UntilGone
- No warranty information is provided.
- Intel Gen 3 i5 3.2GHz quad-core CPU
- 8GB RAM & 250GB HDD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Apply coupon code "HOTNANODEAL" to cut $850 off list. Buy Now at Lenovo
- Intel Whiskey Lake i5-8265U 1.6GHz quad-core processor
- 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: 11ADS0B100
Save $155 off list price after coupon code "EXTRAFIVE". Buy Now at Lenovo
- A Legion Ultimate Support upgrade is automatically added for $50.15. To remove it, click "Add to cart" on the product page, and then on the previously mentioned "Add accessories, software, and services" page, under the "Services" tab, scroll down to "Step 1" and click where it says "To buy Standard Depot or Onsite Click Here". Then click "Base Warranty One Year" under "Depot Support". That removes the upgrade and reverts back to the standard included support.
- AMD Ryzen 5 3400G 3.7GHz quad-core CPU
- 8GB RAM
- 1TB 7200 RPM HDD & 256GB PCIe SSD
- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 4GB GPU
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 90JY003MUS
Save on small accessories from $3, PC games from $13, iPad cases from $26, laptops from $109, and tablets from $143. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Shipping is free with orders of $35 or more. (It starts at $3.99 below that, although curbside pickup may also be available.)
With coupon code "805MS", that's a $190 savings. Buy Now at UntilGone
- A 30-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
- 3rd Gen. Intel i5 3.2GHz quad-core CPU
- 16GB RAM & 1TB HDD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Apply coupon code "2020JULYDEAL3" to save on a variety of configurations. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- Clearance items are excluded.
- All refurbished Dell items carry a 100-day Dell warranty.
The $15 clip coupon and code "15ISK2MB" saves you $98 off the list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Yimi-Tech via Amazon.
- Intel core i3-5005U
- 8GB DDR3L RAM & 128GB SSD
- Intel HD Graphics 5500
- Windows 10 Pro
- expandable storage up to 2TB and micro SD card up to 128GB
Use coupon code "011HCMB" to drop the price to $29.99, a total savings of $50 off list. Buy Now at UntilGone
- modular w/ magnetic edges
Use coupon code "545TMB" to get the best price we could find by $20. Buy Now at UntilGone
- This item is final sale and cannot be returned.
- compact to save space
- designed for up 13.2 lbs of laundry
- Model: EP24458US
Apply coupon code "229PLNT" to get the best price we could find by $22. Buy Now at UntilGone
- 37.8" x 26.38" x 24"
Apply coupon code "087INS-AFS" to drop the price to $21.99; a savings of $28 off list. Buy Now at UntilGone
- includes a tambourine, 2 shaker eggs, 2 wrist bells, 2 claves, 2 finger castanets, a pair of maracas, and more
It's $70 off list, and available via in-store pickup only. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Stock will vary by ZIP code.
- 2560x1440 (1440p) native resolution
- AMD FreeSync adaptive refresh w/ 75Hz refresh rate
- HDMI and DisplayPort inputs
- Model: 65F8GCC1US
That's $26 less than Amazon's price. Buy Now at Lenovo
- 27" NearEdgeless in plane switching panel
- 4ms response time
- VGA & HDMI
- Model: 61C7KCR1US
That's $120 off list and the lowest price we could find. It's also a great price on a newly-released laptop with these specs. Buy Now at Newegg
- This processor was only released in March and outpaces Intel's most advanced 10th-gen. CPU according to this review in PCWorld.
- 3rd-gen AMD Ryzen 7 4700U 2.7GHz 8-Core CPU
- 14.0” FHD 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution IPS touchscreen
- 8GB RAM; 256GB PCIe SSD
- Integrated AMD Radeon Graphics
- functions as a laptop or tablet
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
That's a $61 drop from April and the best price we could find now by $330. Buy Now at Lenovo
- 43.4" 32:10 3840x1200 VA near-edgeless curved display
- 1800R curvature
- DisplayHDR 400 certified
- 2 USB Type-C ports
- Model: 61D5RAR1US
