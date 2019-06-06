New
RefurBees · 44 mins ago
Refurb Lenovo M73 Tiny Desktop PC
$98
free shipping
Refurbees offers the refurbished Lenovo ThinkCentre M73 Intel Dual Core Tiny Desktop PC for $98.33 with free shipping. Features include:
  • Intel G3220T 2.6GHz dual-core processor
  • 4GB RAM, 320GB hard drive
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Note: A 90-day RefurBees warranty applies.
↑ less
Buy from RefurBees
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 44 min ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
All Deals Desktops RefurBees Lenovo
Refurbished Dual Core Popular
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register