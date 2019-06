Today only, Lenovo offers its Lenovo IdeaPad 730s Intel Whiskey Lake i7 1.8GHz 13.3" 1080p Laptop in Iron Grey for $879.99. Coupon code "SAVEON730S" cuts that to $679.99. With free shipping, that's $420 off list and the lowest price we could find. (For further comparison, it's just $15 more for this i7 model vs an i5 model we saw in our mention three weeks ago). Buy Now