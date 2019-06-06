sponsored
RefurBees · 44 mins ago
$98
free shipping
Refurbees offers the refurbished Lenovo ThinkCentre M73 Intel Dual Core Tiny Desktop PC for $98.33 with free shipping. Features include:↑ less
- Intel G3220T 2.6GHz dual-core processor
- 4GB RAM, 320GB hard drive
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Published 44 min ago
Lenovo · 1 wk ago
Lenovo Legion C530 Mini Gaming Cube Desktop
$744 $930
free shipping
Lenovo offers its Lenovo C530 Mini Gaming Cube Desktop for $743.99 with free shipping. That's $186 off list and the best price we could find.
Features
- Intel Core i7-8400 2.8GHz Coffee Lake processor
- 8GB RAM, 16GB Intel Optane Memory, and 1TB hard drive
- AMD Radeon RX 570 4GB GPU
- 802.11ac wireless and Bluetooth 4.2
- USB optical mouse and keyboard
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 90JX0039US
Dell Refurbished Store · 1 wk ago
Dell OptiPlex 7020 Desktops:
from $129
free shipping
Dell Refurbished Store discounts a selection of its refurbished Dell OptiPlex 7020 desktops, with prices starting from $129. (All items are $219 or less.) Plus, these items bag free shipping. Exclusions apply, including clearance items.
Dell Refurbished Store · 6 days ago
Refurb Dell Alienware Area-51 R2 Desktop
$999 $1,499
free shipping
Dell Refurbished Store offers the refurbished Dell Alienware Area-51 R2 Intel X-Series Haswell E 3.5GHz 6-Core Gaming PC to $999 with free shipping. That's a savings of $490 and the lowest price we could find.
Tips
- No operating system
Features
- Intel Core X-Series i7-5930k 3.5GHz Haswell E 6-core processor
- 32GB RAM, 4TB HDD, & 512GB SSD
- Nvidia GeForce GTX 970 4GB video card
- 4 x USB 2.0 and 6 x USB 3.0 ports
- gigabit ethernet & Bluetooth 4.0
Ends Today
Dell Small Business · 6 days ago
Dell Vostro Desktops
40% off
free shipping
Save on a variety of models and configurations
Dell Small Business takes 40% off select Dell Vostro Desktop PCs via coupon code "VOSTRO40". (The discount applies to the regular price.) Plus, all orders receive free shipping. A couple of best bets, with prices after coupon:
- Dell Vostro 3470 Coffee Lake i3 Quad 3.6GHz Small Desktop PC for $427.72 (pictured, $285 off)
- Dell Vostro 3670 Coffee Lake i5 6-Core 2.8GHz Tower Desktop PC for $556.28 ($94 off)
Dell Small Business · 1 day ago
Dell OptiPlex 3060 Micro Coffee Lake i5 PC
$589
free shipping
That's a savings of $477 off list price
Dell Small Business offers its Dell OptiPlex 3060 Micro Intel Coffee Lake Core i5 2.1GHz Desktop PC for $589 with free shipping. That's tied with our March mention, $477 off, and the lowest price we could find. Features include:
- Intel Core i5-8500T 2.1GHz Coffee Lake 6-core processor
- 8GB RAM
- 500GB 7200 rpm hard drive
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
B&H Photo Video · 3 wks ago
Lenovo IdeaPad Whiskey Lake i5 16" Laptop with MS Office Home & Student
preorders for $599 $999
free shipping
B&H Photo Video offers preorders of the 3.9-lb. Lenovo IdeaPad S340 Intel Whiskey Lake Core i5 1.6GHz 15.6" 1080p Laptop with Microsoft Office Home & Student 2019 for $599 with free shipping. That's $400 off and the lowest price we could find.
Tips
- Expected to be released May 21
Features
- Intel Core i5-8265U 1.6GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core processor
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) TN display
- 12GB RAM
- 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home
Lenovo · 1 wk ago
Lenovo IdeaPad 730S Whiskey Lake i7 Quad 13" 1080p Laptop
$680 $1,100
free shipping
Today only, Lenovo offers its Lenovo IdeaPad 730s Intel Whiskey Lake i7 1.8GHz 13.3" 1080p Laptop in Iron Grey for $879.99. Coupon code "SAVEON730S" cuts that to $679.99. With free shipping, that's $420 off list and the lowest price we could find. (For further comparison, it's just $15 more for this i7 model vs an i5 model we saw in our mention three weeks ago).
Features
- Intel Core i7-8565U 1.8GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core processor
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution LED display
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- 4-cell battery
- 802.11ac wireless and Bluetooth 4.1
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
eBay · 4 hrs ago
Lenovo Flex Whiskey Lake i5 14" 1080p Touch 2-in-1 Laptop w/ 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD
$600 $900
free shipping
Lenovo via eBay offers its Lenovo Flex 14 Intel Whiskey Lake i5 1.6GHz 14" 1080p Touchscreen 2-in-1 Laptop for $599.99 with free shipping. That's $300 off and the lowest price we could find.
Features
- Intel Core i5-8265U 1.6GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core processor
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS touchscreen
- 16GB RAM
- 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 81SQ000AUS
Lenovo · 1 day ago
Lenovo Kaby Lake i7 Quad 16" 4K Touch Laptop
$825 $1,650
free shipping
Lenovo offers its Lenovo Yoga 720 Intel Kaby Lake Core i7 2.8GHz 15.6" 4K Touch Laptop in Platinum Silver for $1,649.99. Coupon code "50YOGA50" cuts it to $825. With free shipping, that's tied with our February mention, $825 off, and the best deal we could find.
Features
- Intel Core i7-7700HQ 2.8GHz Kaby Lake quad-core processor
- 15.6" 3840x2160 (4K 2160p) touchscreen LCD
- 16GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 2GB video card
- 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 4.1
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
