Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
eBay · 33 mins ago
Refurb Lenovo Legion Y540 Coffee Lake i5 Quad 15.6" Gaming Laptop
$690 $1,000
free shipping

It's $310 under the lowest price we could find for a new unit and the best price we've seen for this model in any condition. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Apply coupon code "PLUGGEDIN" to drop the price to $690.
  • A 90-day warranty is included, however it's unclear who backs it.
  • Sold by VIP Outlet via eBay.
Features
  • Intel Core Coffee Lake i5-9300H 2.4GHz quad-core processor
  • 15.6" 1920x1080 60Hz IPS FHD LED-backlit anti-glare display
  • 16GB RAM; 1TB hard drive; 256GB m.2 NVMe SSD
  • NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660Ti 6GB graphics
  • 802.11AC WiFi; Bluetooth 4.1
  • Windows 10 64-Bit
  • Model: 81SX00FFUS
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "PLUGGEDIN"
  • Expires 1/23/2020
    Published 43 min ago
  • Popularity: 1/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Laptops eBay Lenovo
Core i5 Gaming 15.6 inch Staff Pick Popularity: 1/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register