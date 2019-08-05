- Create an Account or Login
- Select your Interests
- Toggle your Interests On/Off
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
StackSocial offers the refurbished Lenovo Intel Celeron N21 1.4GHz 11" Chromebook for $89.99. Coupon code "DN15" cuts it to $76.49. With $2.99 for shipping, that's $509 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Lenovo Ideapad S340 Intel Whiskey Lake Core i3 2.1GHz 15.6" Laptop in Abyss Blue or Onyx Black for $279 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention, $100 off, and the best price we could find.
Update: The price has increased to $299. Buy Now
Lenovo offers its Lenovo IdeaPad 330S Intel Kaby Lake R Core i7 1.8GHz 14" Laptop for $799.99. Coupon code "SAVE250" cuts that to $549.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago, $250 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Lenovo offers its Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 5 Intel Skylake Core i7 2.3GHz Dual 14" Laptop for $1,679. Coupon code "THINKDB1" cuts that to $849. With free shipping, that's tied with last month's mention, $830 off list, and is the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Dail Steals offers the refurbished Lenovo N22 Intel Braswell Celeron 1.6GHz 11.6" Chromebook for $99.99. Coupon code "DSLN22" cuts that to $92.99. With free shipping, that's $207 under the original retail price and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
HP offers its 3.9-lb. HP 15t Intel Kaby Lake R Core i7 1.8GHz 15.6" Laptop in Jet Black for $519.99. Coupon code "BTSSTACK5" drops that to $493.99. With free shipping, that's tied with last week's mention, $806 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Dell Home, via its Member Purchase Program, offers its Dell Inspiron 15 3000 Series 3584 Intel Kaby Lake Core i3 2.3GHz 15.6" 1080p Laptop bundled with a $100 Visa Gift Card for $303.79 with free shipping. Assuming you'll use the gift card, that's $39 under last week's mention, a savings of $186, and the lowest price we've seen.
Update: The price has dropped to $323.39. Buy Now
Dell Refurbished Store discounts a selection of refurbished Dell Latitude E5450 laptops, with prices starting from $199. Plus, all orders bag free shipping.
Update: Prices now start from $249. Shop Now
Walmart offers the 3.7-lb. Asus VivoBook AMD A12 2.7GHz 15.6" 1080p Laptop for $249 with free shipping. That's $20 under last month's mention and the lowest price we could find by $121.
Update: The price has increased to $259. Buy Now
StackSocial offers The Epic Excel 2019 Mastery Bundle for whatever you want to pay. If you opt to pay at least the average, currently $14.46, you'll receive all seven programs. That's $259 off and the lowest price we could find.
Update: The average price is now $14.30. Shop Now
StackSocial offers the The Complete Learn to Code Master Class Bonus Bundle for $29. Apply coupon code "DN40" to drop that to $17.40. That's $103 under the lowest price we could find for these courses sold separately elsewhere. Buy Now
Daily Steals offers the refurbished Lenovo Ideapad 330 Intel Kaby Lake Core i3 2.2GHz 15.6" Laptop in Platinum for $279.99. Coupon code "LNVO' cuts that to $269.99. With free shipping, that's $530 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Today only, Lenovo offers its Lenovo 700 Wireless Laser Mouse in Black for $14.98. Coupon code "ACCEXTRA10" cuts it to $13.48. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now
Lenovo via Rakuten offers its Lenovo Ideapad S340 Intel Whiskey Lake Core i7 1.8GHz 15.6" Laptop for $679.99. Coupon code "LEN110" drops it to $569.99. Plus, you'll bag $34.14 in Rakuten points. With free shipping and thanks to the points, that's $94 under what you'd pay from Lenovo direct and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Today only, Lenovo via Rakuten offers its Lenovo Legion Y545 Intel Coffee Lake i7 2.6GHz 15.6" 1080p Laptop for $949.99. Coupon code "LEN150" cuts that to $799.99. Plus, you'll bag $48 in Rakuten Super Points. With free shipping and assuming you'll use the points, that's $198 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Sign In or Register