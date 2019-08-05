New
StackSocial · 1 hr ago
Refurb Lenovo Intel Celeron 11" Chromebook
$76
$3 shipping

StackSocial offers the refurbished Lenovo Intel Celeron N21 1.4GHz 11" Chromebook for $89.99. Coupon code "DN15" cuts it to $76.49. With $2.99 for shipping, that's $509 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now

  • No warranty information is provided, and all sales are final.
  • Intel Celeron N21 1.4GHz dual-core processor
  • 11" 1366x768 (720p) LED-backlit display
  • 4GB RAM & 16GB SSD
  • 3-cell battery
  • Chrome OS
  • Code "DN15"
