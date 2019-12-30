Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
eBay · 9 mins ago
Refurb Lenovo Ideapad S340 Whiskey Lake i3 Dual 15.6" Laptop
$208 $245
free shipping

That's $141 less than what you'd pay for a new one elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by VIP Outlet via eBay
  • Use coupon code "JUMBOSAVE" to drop the price
  • A 90-day VIP Outlet warranty applies
Features
  • Intel Core i3-8145U 2.1GHz Whiskey Lake dual-core processor
  • 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) display
  • 4GB RAM, 1TB HDD
  • Windows Home 10
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "JUMBOSAVE"
  • Published 23 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Laptops eBay Lenovo
Core i3 15.6 inch Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register