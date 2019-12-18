Open Offer in New Tab
eBay · 1 hr ago
Refurb Lenovo Ideapad 720S Kaby Lake R i7 14" 1080p Laptop w/ 512GB SSD
$548 $645
free shipping

That's $647 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay

  • The price drops to $548.25 in cart.
  • A 90-day VIPOutlet warranty is provided.
  • Sold by VIPOutlet via eBay.
  • Intel Kaby Lake R i7-8550U 1.8GHz quad-core processor
  • 14" 1920x1080 display
  • 16GB RAM; 512GB SSD
  • Nvidia GeForce MX150 2GB graphics
  • Windows 10 Home
  • Model: 81BD000SUS
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
