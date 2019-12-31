Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Refurb Lenovo Ideapad 320 Intel Kaby Lake Core i3 2.4GHz 15.6" Laptop
$271 $319
free shipping

That's $186 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Apply coupon code "JUMBOSAVE" to drop it to $271.15.
  • A 90-day VIP Outlet warranty is provided.
  • Sold by VIP Outlet via eBay.
Features
  • Intel Kaby Lake Core i3-7100U 2.4GHz dual-core processor
  • 15.6" 1366x768 display
  • 6GB RAM, 1TB storage
  • Windows 10 Home
  • Model: 80XL0005US
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "JUMBOSAVE"
  • Expires 12/31/2019
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals Laptops eBay Lenovo
Core i3 15.6 inch Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register