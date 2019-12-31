Open Offer in New Tab
Ends Today
eBay · 59 mins ago
Refurb Lenovo IdeaPad S145 Celeron Dual 15.6" Laptop
$141 $166
free shipping

That's $45 under our Cyber Monday mention of.a new unit, $105 off list, and the lowest price we've seen in any condition. (It's also $76 under the best price we could find for a new, factory-sealed unit today.)

Update: The price has dropped to $141.10. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by VIP Outlet via eBay
  • Apply coupon code "JUMBOSAVE" to drop the price to $144.10.
  • A 90-day warranty is included, however it's unclear who backs it.
Features
  • available in Abyss Blue
  • Intel Celeron 4205U 1.8GHz Whiskey Lake dual-core processor
  • 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) display
  • 4GB RAM & 128GB SSD
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • Model: 81MV00MBUS
Details
Comments
  • Code "JUMBOSAVE"
  • Expires in 16 hr
    Published 19 hr ago
    Verified 59 min ago
