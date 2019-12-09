Open Offer in New Tab
eBay
Refurb Lenovo IdeaPad Flex Pro i7 14" 4K 2-in-1 Laptop w/ 512GB SSD
$671 $789
free shipping
Tips
  • Add it to cart to get this price.
  • Sold by VIP Outlet via eBay.
  • A 90-day VIP warranty is included.
Features
  • Intel Core i7-8550U 1.8GHz Kaby Lake R quad-core processor
  • 14" 3840x2160 (4K) touchscreen LCD
  • 16GB RAM
  • 512GB SSD
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
  • Model: 81TF0004US
