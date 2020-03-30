Open Offer in New Tab
eBay · 56 mins ago
Refurb Lenovo IdeaPad Celeron Dual 15.6" Laptop
$255 $555
free shipping

That's $300 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay

  • sold by auctioneersdeals via eBay
  • a 90-day Lenovo warranty applies.
Features
  • Intel Celeron N4205 1.8GHz Whiskey Lake dual-core processor
  • 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) display
  • 4GB RAM & 128GB SSD
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Details
