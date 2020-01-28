Open Offer in New Tab
eBay · 49 mins ago
Refurb Lenovo IdeaPad 330s Ryzen 5 Quad 15.6" Laptop
$265 $375
free shipping

That's $94 under the lowest price we could find for a new unit and the lowest price we've seen for this model in any condition. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by VIP Outlet via eBay.
  • A 90-day warranty applies, although it's unclear who backs it.
  • AMD Ryzen 5 2500U 2GHz quad-core processor
  • 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
  • 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
  • Windows 10
  • Model: 81FB00HKUS
