eBay · 22 mins ago
Refurb Lenovo Flex 14 14" FHD Gold 5405U 1080p Touchscreen Laptop
$238 in cart $399
free shipping

That's $161 less than a new model costs at Walmart. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by VIP outlet via eBay.
  • A 90-day VIP Outlet warranty applies.
  • Discount applies in cart.
Features
  • Intel Pentium Gold 5405U 2.3GHz dual-core processor
  • 14" 1920x1080 FHD display
  • 4GB RAM, 128GB hard drive
  • Windows 10 Home S
  • Model: 81SQ000SUS
  • Expires 3/3/2020
    Published 22 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
