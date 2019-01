Intel Core i5 3.2GHz quad-core processor

4GB RAM, 250GB hard drive

USB 3.0

Windows 7 Pro 64-bit

iSell via Newegg offers the refurbished Lenovo ThinkCentre M82 Quad 3.2GHz Small Form Desktop PC for $139.99. Redeem this $40 mail-in rebate to cut that to. With, that's tied with our mention from three weeks ago at $250 off and a very low price for such a system. Deal ends February 2. Features include:A 2-year warranty applies but it's unclear who covers it.