eBay · 1 hr ago
Refurb Lenovo Coffee Lake i7 16" Gaming Laptop
$682 in-cart $1,075
free shipping

That's $417 less than the best price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay

  • Add it to your cart to see this price.
  • Sold by VIPoutlet via eBay
  • A 90-day VIPoutlet warranty applies.
  • Intel Core i7-8750H 2.2GHz Coffee Lake 6-core CPU
  • 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
  • 8GB RAM 256GB SSD
  • Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 6GB graphics
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • Model: 81LF0005US
  • Expires 3/3/2020
    Published 1 hr ago
