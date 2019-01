Intel Celeron 1007U 1.5GHz Ivy Bridge dual-core processor

11.6" 1366x768 (720p) LED-backlit LCD

4GB RAM & 16GB SSD

802.11n wireless & Bluetooth 4.0

USB 3.0 & HDMI

6-cell battery

Chrome OS

Altatac via eBay offers the refurbished 3.9-lb. Lenovo ThinkPad X131e Intel Celeron Ivy Bridge 1.5GHz 11.6" Chromebook in Midnight Black forwith. That's the lowest price we could find for a refurb by $35, although we saw it for $10 less in October. Features include:Note: No warranty information is provided. This item will show signs of use, such as scratches, dents, or hairline cracks.