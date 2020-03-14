Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
eBay · 36 mins ago
Refurb Lenovo 8" Smart Display w/ Google Assistant
$51 in cart $99
free shipping

That's at least $28 less than you'd pay for a new one and the best price we've seen in any condition. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by VIPOutlet with a 90-day VIPOutlet warranty.
  • The discount automatically applies in cart.
Features
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 624 8-core processor
  • 8" 1280x800 IPS display
  • 5MP front camera
  • Spotify and YouTube streaming
  • dual speakers and microphones
  • Model: za3r0003us
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 36 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Smart Assistants eBay Lenovo
Staff Pick Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register