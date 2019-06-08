New
eBay · 49 mins ago
$60 $199
free shipping
VIP Outlet via eBay offers the refurbished Lenovo 8" Smart Display with Google Assistant for $59.99 with free shipping. That's $9 under our April mention and the best price we've ever seen. (It's also $131 under the best price we could find for it new.) Buy Now
Features
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 624 octa-core processor
- 8" 1280x800 IPS display
- 5MP front camera
- Spotify and YouTube streaming
- dual speakers and microphones
- Model: ZA3R0001US
Details
Comments
-
Published 49 min ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
Related Offers
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Amazon Echo Show 5
$90
free shipping
Amazon offers preorders of its newly-announced Amazon Echo Show 5 for $89.99 with free shipping. It may be list price, but if you add two to cart the price drops to $149.98 ($74.99/device.) This new model differs from previous devices in that it has a 5.5" compact photo display and is the first Echo Show to have a built-in camera shutter for improved privacy. Buy Now
Features
- 5.5" 960x840 touchscreen
- 1MP camera
- 4W speaker
- 802.11n WiFi and Bluetooth
Amazon · 6 days ago
Amazon Echo Input
$20 $35
free shipping w/Prime
Amazon offers Prime members its Amazon Echo Input in Black or White for $19.99 with free shipping. (Best Buy charges the same with in-store pickup). That's $15 off and tied with our mention from April as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- Alexa to any speaker via a 3.5mm audio cable or Bluetooth
- Model: B07BFRHZLB
Amazon · 5 days ago
Ring Alarm 14-Piece Kit w/ 3rd-Gen Echo Dot
$279 $469
free shipping
Amazon offers the Ring Alarm 14-Piece Kit bundled with a 3rd-Generation Echo Dot for $279 with free shipping. That's $58 less than buying these items separately elsewhere today. Buy Now
Features
- voice control of Echo Dot via Alexa
- base station
- two keypads
- eight contact sensors
- two motion detectors
- range extender
Rakuten · 20 hrs ago
Google Home Hub 7" Smart Display
$65 $77
free shipping
Good Guys Electronics via Rakuten offers the Google Home Hub 7" Smart Display in Chalk or Charcoal for $77. Coupon code "GG11A" drops that to $65.44. With free shipping, that's $3 under our mention from last week and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $61.) Buy Now
Features
- Control compatible smart devices via Google Assistant, with voice and touch control
eBay · 2 wks ago
Superdry Men's Coats
from $38
free shipping
Superdry via eBay discounts a selection of its men's coats, with prices starting from
$34.50 $37.50. Plus, these orders receive free shipping. Shop Now
Tips
- Stock is limited in select styles
eBay · 1 mo ago
Refurb Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S8 64GB GSM Android Smartphone
$200 $720
free shipping
Cellfeee via eBay offers the refurbished Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S8 64GB GSM Android Smartphone in several colors for $199.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from nearly two weeks ago as the best deal we've seen. (It's also the lowest price we could find by $19). Buy Now
Tips
- No warranty information is provided. These units have burn-in but are otherwise fully functional.
Features
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 8-core processor
- 5.8" 2960x1440 Super AMOLED touchscreen
- 4GB RAM & 64GB internal storage
- 12MP rear and 8MP front cameras & 4K video recording
- 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 5.0
- microSD card slot
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
eBay · 11 hrs ago
Refurb Unlocked Apple iPhone 7 32GB GSM Smartphone
$195 $639
free shipping
Smarter.Phone via eBay offers the refurbished Unlocked Apple iPhone 7 32GB GSM Smartphone in several colors for $194.99 with free shipping. That's $5 under our mention from three weeks ago and the best price we've seen for this phone. (Outside of other eBay sellers, it's the best price for a refurb today by $15.) Buy Now
Tips
- Note: A 90-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
eBay · 5 days ago
DeWalt 20-volt Max Li-ion 10-Tool Combo Kit
$480 $1,000
free shipping
CPO Outlets via eBay offers the DeWalt 20-volt Max Li-ion 10-Tool Combo Kit for the in-cart price of $479.99 with free shipping. That's $9 under our mention from a month ago and the lowest price we could find now by $68. Buy Now
Features
- DeWalt DCD771 20-volt MAX Lithium-Ion Compact Drill/Driver
- DeWalt DCF885 20-volt MAX Lithium-Ion 1/4 in. Impact Driver
- DeWalt DCG412 20-volt MAX Lithium-Ion 4-1/2 in. / 5 in. Grinder
- DeWalt DCS355 20-volt MAX Cordless Oscillating Multi-Tool
- DeWalt DCS393 20-volt MAX 6-1/2 in. Circular Saw
- DeWalt DCE100 20-volt MAX Compact Jobsite Blower
- DeWalt DCS381 20-volt MAX Lithium-Ion Reciprocating Saw
- DeWalt DCV517 20-volt MAX 1/2 Gallon Wet/Dry Portable Vac
- DeWalt DCL040 20-volt MAX LED Work Light
- DeWalt DCR006 Jobsite Bluetooth Speaker
- Model: DCK1020D2
B&H Photo Video · 3 wks ago
Lenovo IdeaPad Whiskey Lake i5 16" Laptop with MS Office Home & Student
preorders for $599 $999
free shipping
B&H Photo Video offers preorders of the 3.9-lb. Lenovo IdeaPad S340 Intel Whiskey Lake Core i5 1.6GHz 15.6" 1080p Laptop with Microsoft Office Home & Student 2019 for $599 with free shipping. That's $400 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Tips
- Expected to be released May 21
Features
- Intel Core i5-8265U 1.6GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core processor
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) TN display
- 12GB RAM
- 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home
Lenovo · 2 wks ago
Lenovo IdeaPad 730S Whiskey Lake i7 Quad 13" 1080p Laptop
$680 $1,100
free shipping
Today only, Lenovo offers its Lenovo IdeaPad 730s Intel Whiskey Lake i7 1.8GHz 13.3" 1080p Laptop in Iron Grey for $879.99. Coupon code "SAVEON730S" cuts that to $679.99. With free shipping, that's $420 off list and the lowest price we could find. (For further comparison, it's just $15 more for this i7 model vs an i5 model we saw in our mention three weeks ago). Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i7-8565U 1.8GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core processor
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution LED display
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- 4-cell battery
- 802.11ac wireless and Bluetooth 4.1
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Lenovo · 4 days ago
Lenovo Kaby Lake i7 Quad 16" 4K Touch Laptop
$825 $1,650
free shipping
Lenovo offers its Lenovo Yoga 720 Intel Kaby Lake Core i7 2.8GHz 15.6" 4K Touch Laptop in Platinum Silver for $1,649.99. Coupon code "50YOGA50" cuts it to $825. With free shipping, that's tied with our February mention, $825 off, and the best deal we could find. Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i7-7700HQ 2.8GHz Kaby Lake quad-core processor
- 15.6" 3840x2160 (4K 2160p) touchscreen LCD
- 16GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 2GB video card
- 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 4.1
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
eBay · 2 days ago
Lenovo Flex Whiskey Lake i5 14" 1080p Touch 2-in-1 Laptop w/ 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD
$600 $900
free shipping
Lenovo via eBay offers its Lenovo Flex 14 Intel Whiskey Lake i5 1.6GHz 14" 1080p Touchscreen 2-in-1 Laptop for $599.99 with free shipping. That's $300 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i5-8265U 1.6GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core processor
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS touchscreen
- 16GB RAM
- 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 81SQ000AUS
Sign In or Register