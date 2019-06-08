New
Refurb Lenovo 8" Smart Display
$60 $199
VIP Outlet via eBay offers the refurbished Lenovo 8" Smart Display with Google Assistant for $59.99 with free shipping. That's $9 under our April mention and the best price we've ever seen. (It's also $131 under the best price we could find for it new.) Buy Now
Features
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 624 octa-core processor
  • 8" 1280x800 IPS display
  • 5MP front camera
  • Spotify and YouTube streaming
  • dual speakers and microphones
  • Model: ZA3R0001US
