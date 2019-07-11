New
$51 $222
free shipping
VIP Outlet via eBay offers the refurbished Lenovo 22" 1080p ThinkCentre Tiny-In-One LED Monitor for $60.16. In-cart, that price drops to $48.13. With free shipping, that's $152 under the lowest price we could find for a new unit.
Update: The price has increased to $63.28 before in-cart discount, $50.62 after. Buy Now
- A 90-day VIPOutlet warranty applies.
- 21.5" 1920x1080 (1080p) LED display
- HDMI and DP inputs
eBay · 22 hrs ago
Refurb Lenovo ThinkVision 22" 1080p IPS LED Monitor
$61 $190
free shipping
VIPOutlet via eBay offers the Lenovo ThinkVision T22i-10 21.5" 1080p IPS LED-Backlit LED Display for $74.22. In-cart that drops to $59.38. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $41.
Update: The price has increased to $76.84 before coupon, $61.47 after. Buy Now
- A 90-day VIPOutlet warranty applies.
- 21.5" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS LED near-edgeless display
- 4ms response time
- VGA, HDMI and DP inputs
- 4 x USB 3.0
- lift/tilt/pivot stand
- Model: 61A9MAR1US
Walmart · 1 day ago
Sceptre 24" LED-backlit LCD monitor
$90 $150
free shipping
Walmart offers the Sceptre 24" 1080p LED LCD Monitor for $89.99 with free shipping. That's $60 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- 16:9 aspect ratio
- 1920x1080 full HD resolution
- 5ms response time
HP · 3 wks ago
HP 23er 23" 1080p IPS LED LCD Display
2 for $240 $360
free shipping
HP offers two HP 23er 23" 1080p IPS LED-Backlit LCD Monitors for $239.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find for this quantity by $40. Buy Now
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- VGA and HDMI inputs
- tilt-adjustable stand
- Model: T3M76AA#ABA
Dell Home · 1 day ago
Dell 34" 1440p 21:9 Curved LED USB-C Display
$760 w/ $200 Dell gift card $1,100
free shipping
Dell Home offers its Dell U3419W UltraSharp 34.1" 1440p 21:9 Curved LED Monitor with a $200 Dell gift card for $759.99 with free shipping. Thanks to the gift card, that's $86 under our May mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $236.) Buy Now
- 3440x1440 native resolution
- dual 9W speakers
- 4-port USB 3.0 hub
- DisplayPort, HDMI, and USB Type-C ports
Dell Home · 5 days ago
Dell S2417DG 24" 1440p LED LCD Gaming Display w/ G-Sync
$330 $570
free shipping
Dell Home, via its Member Purchase Program, offers its Dell S2417DG 23.8" 1440p LED-Backlit LCD Gaming Monitor with Nvidia G-Sync for $329.99 with free shipping. That's $50 under our mention from a year ago (although that came bundled with a $100 Dell gift card) and the lowest price we could find now by $50, although most retailers charge $426 or more. Buy Now
- 2560x1440 (1440p, QHD) native resolution
- 4-port USB 3.0 hub
- DisplayPort, HDMI, and USB 3.0 Type-B inputs
- height-, pivot-, swivel-, and tilt-adjustable stand
- Model: KCP2Y
eBay · 5 hrs ago
Unlocked Apple iPhone 7 32GB GSM Smartphone
$187 $290
free shipping
BuySpry via eBay offers the refurbished Unlocked Apple iPhone 7 32GB GSM Smartphone in several colors (Black pictured) for $186.99 with free shipping. That's within a buck of last week's mention (which was the best we've seen) and a low today by $103. Buy Now
- A 60-day BuySpry warranty applies
eBay · 1 mo ago
Superdry Men's Coats
from $38
free shipping
Superdry via eBay discounts a selection of its men's coats, with prices starting from
$34.50 $37.50. Plus, these orders receive free shipping. Shop Now
- Stock is limited in select styles
eBay · 1 mo ago
Merrell Men's MQC Tactical Boots
$42 $140
free shipping
Botach via eBay offers the Merrell Men's MQC Tactical Boots in Sage Green for $41.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $98. Buy Now
- Select medium and wide widths from 3.5 to 14
eBay · 1 mo ago
Smith & Wesson Men's Chicago Wind Shirt or Pants
$20
free shipping
Botach via eBay offers a selection of Smith & Wesson Men's Chicago Wind Shirt or Pants for $19.95 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find for any of the items by at least $7. Buy Now
- most sizes S to XXL
Lenovo · 22 hrs ago
Lenovo Kaby Lake R i7 Quad 14" Laptop w/ 256GB SSD
$550 $800
free shipping
Lenovo offers its Lenovo IdeaPad 330S Intel Kaby Lake R Core i7 1.8GHz 14" Laptop for $799.99. Coupon code "SAVE250" cuts that to $549.99. With free shipping, that's $250 off and the best price we could find, although we saw it for $25 less in April. Buy Now
- Intel Core i7-8550U 1.8GHz Kaby Lake R quad-core processor
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) LED display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Lenovo · 1 day ago
Lenovo IdeaPad L340 Coffee Lake i7 6-Core 17" 1080p Gaming Laptop
$725 $1,040
free shipping
Lenovo offers its Lenovo IdeaPad L340 Intel Coffee Lake Core i7 2.6GHz 17" Laptop for $779.99. Coupon code "BFSURPRISE" cuts it to $725.39. With free shipping, that's $315 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- Intel Core i7-9750H Coffee Lake 2.6GHz 6-Core processor
- 17.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS display
- 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, & 1TB hard drive
- Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 3GB graphics
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Daily Steals · 1 wk ago
Refurb Lenovo N22 Celeron 1.6GHz 12" Chromebook
$93 $300
free shipping
Dail Steals offers the refurbished Lenovo N22 Intel Braswell Celeron 1.6GHz 11.6" Chromebook for $99.99. Coupon code "DSLN22" cuts that to $92.99. With free shipping, that's $207 under the original retail price and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- A 90-day warranty is included, but it's unclear who backs it.
- Intel Celeron N3050 1.6GHz Braswell dual-core processor
- 11.6" 1366x768 LED-backlit LCD
- 4GB RAM
- 16GB flash storage
- Google Chrome OS
- Model: 80SF0001US
Walmart · 5 hrs ago
Lenovo Ideapad S340 Whiskey Lake i3 2.1GHz 15.6" Laptop
$289 $329
free shipping
Walmart offers the Lenovo Ideapad S340 Intel Whiskey Lake Core i3 2.1GHz 15.6" Laptop in several colors (Abyss Blue pictured) for $289 with free shipping. That's $40 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
- Intel Core i3-8145U 2.1GHz Whiskey Lake dual-core processor
- 15.6" 1366x768 LCD
- 8GB RAM, 128GB hard drive
- Windows 10
