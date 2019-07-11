New
Refurb Lenovo 22" 1080p ThinkCentre Tiny-In-One LED Display
$48 $222
VIP Outlet via eBay offers the refurbished Lenovo 22" 1080p ThinkCentre Tiny-In-One LED Monitor for $60.16. In-cart, that price drops to $48.13. With free shipping, that's $152 under the lowest price we could find for a new unit. Buy Now
  • A 90-day VIPOutlet warranty applies.
  • 21.5" 1920x1080 (1080p) LED display
  • HDMI and DP inputs
