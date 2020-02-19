Open Offer in New Tab
eBay · 1 hr ago
Refurb Lenovo 100e Celeron N4000 11.6" Laptop
$118 $139
free shipping

That's $81 less than you'd pay for a new one. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Apply coupon code "JPRESDAY" to drop it to $118.15.
  • A 90-day VIP Outlet warranty is provided.
  • Sold by VIP Outlet via eBay.
Features
  • Intel Celeron N4000 1.1GHz dual-core CPU
  • 11.6" 1366x768 display
  • 4GB RAM; 64GB eMMC storage
  • Windows 10 Pro
  • Model: 81M80003US
Details
Comments
