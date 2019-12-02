Open Offer in New Tab
eBay · 1 hr ago
Refurb Lenovo 10" Smart Display with Google Assistant
$76 $89
free shipping

That's $70 under the lowest price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by VIP Outlet via eBay.
  • A 90-day VIP Outlet warranty applies.
  • Discount applies in cart.
Features
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 624
  • 1.8GHz 8-core processor
  • 10.1" 1920x1200 display
  • 5MP front camera w/ 720p video calling
  • Dual speakers and microphones
  • Model: ZA3N0003US
  • Expires 12/2/2019
    Published 1 hr ago
