eBay · 1 hr ago
Refurb Lenovo 10" Smart Display with Google Assistant
$76 $250
free shipping

It's back at the best price we've seen and $169 under the price of a new one. Buy Now at eBay

  • The price drops in cart.
  • Sold by VIP Outlet via eBay with a 90-day warranty.
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 624 1.8GHz 8-core processor
  • 10.1" 1920x1200 display
  • 5MP front camera w/ 720p video calling
  • dual speakers and microphones
  • Model: ZA3N0003US
  • Expires 11/1/2019
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
Popularity: 4/5
