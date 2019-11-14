New
Refurb Lenovo 10" Smart Display with Google Assistant
$76 $250
free shipping

That's $29 under last month's mention of a new unit and the lowest price we've seen. (It's $163 less than buying new today.) Buy Now at eBay

  • The price drops to $75.65 at checkout.
  • Sold by VIP Outlet via eBay with a 90-day warranty.
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 624 1.8GHz 8-core processor
  • 10.1" 1920x1200 display
  • 5MP front camera w/ 720p video calling
  • dual speakers and microphones
  • Model: ZA3N0003US
