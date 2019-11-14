Personalize your DealNews Experience
That's $29 under last month's mention of a new unit and the lowest price we've seen. (It's $163 less than buying new today.) Buy Now at eBay
If you get lucky with a preorder invitation, you'll score a $70 savings. Buy Now at Amazon
That's a $50 discount, provided you score a preorder invitation. Buy Now at Amazon
This is your first chance to grab the new Echo Flex plug-in Smart speaker with Alexa. Buy Now at Amazon
Be among the first to get the new generation Echo Show. Buy Now at Amazon
It's a low by $18 today and by far the best we've seen. (It's also $28 cheaper than our March mention.) Buy Now at eBay
That's the lowest price we could find by $8. Buy Now at eBay
Various eBay merchants continue to take up to 50% off select Apple products. Plus, all orders receive free shipping. Shop Now at eBay
That's the lowest price we could find by $7 outside another Proozy storefront and a buck under our expired mention from four days ago. Buy Now at eBay
That's $300 off and tied with our mention from over a week ago as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
That's a saving of $1,745 and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Lenovo
That's $90 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
That's $40 off list and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
