Qualcomm Snapdragon 624 1.8GHz octa-core processor

10.1" 1920x1200 FHD display

5MP front camera w/ 720p video calling

dual speakers and microphones

VIP Outlet via eBay offers the refurbished Lenovo 10" Smart Display with Google Assistant for $89. In cart, that drops to. With, that's $52 under yesterday's mention of a new unit and the lowest price we've seen. (It's $74 less than the best deal for a new unit.) Features include:Note: No warranty info is provided.