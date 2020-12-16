New
UntilGone
Refurb LectroFan Evo White Noise Sound Machine
$30 $35
free shipping

Get this price via coupon code "27751220". It's $15 less than what you'd pay for it new elsewhere. Buy Now at UntilGone

  • A 30-day warranty applies, although it's unclear who backs it.
  • 10 fan sounds
  • optional timer
  • 10 white, pink and brown noise variations
  • 2 varieties of ocean sounds
  Code "27751220"
  • Expires 1/15/2021
