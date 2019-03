5.7" 2560x1440 touchscreen LCD

Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 2.2GHz quad-core processor

4GB RAM & 64GB internal storage

dual 16MP and 8MP rear camera, 5MP front camera, & 4K video recording

802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 4.2

Android OS 7.0 (Nougat)

BidAllies via eBay continues to offer the refurbished LG V20 64GB 4G LTE Android Smartphone for Verizon in Titan forwith. That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago as the lowest price we've seen. (It's also $50 less that you'd pay for a new one.) Features include:Note: No warranty information is provided. Also, first-time eBay customers can use coupon code "PERFECT3" to take an extra $3 off. Coupon expires March 28.