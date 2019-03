5.7" 2560x1440 touchscreen

Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 2.2GHz quad-core processor

4GB RAM, 64GB internal storage

16-megapixel rear camera, 8-megapixel front camera

802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth

Android OS 7.0 (Nougat)

BidAllies via eBay continues to offer the refurbished LG V20 64GB Android Smartphone for Verizon in Titan forwith. That's tied with our mention from a month ago as the best deal we've seen. (It's the lowest price we could find now by $62.) It features:Note: No warranty information is provided.