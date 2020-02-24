Open Offer in New Tab
eBay · 54 mins ago
Refurb LG UM7300 55" 4K HDR LED UHD Smart TV
$251 in-cart $430
free shipping

That's $166 less than a new model costs. Buy Now at eBay

  • sold by VIP Outlet via eBay
  • A 90-day VIP warranty applies
  • Price drops in cart
  • Magic Remote with ThinQ AI
  • 2 USB 2.0 ports & 3 HDMI inputs
  • compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant
  • webOS (with access to Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Video, more)
  • 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 5.0
  • 4K active HDR (supports HDR10 & HLG)
  • 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
  • Model: 55UM7300AUE
