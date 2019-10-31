New
eBay · 53 mins ago
Refurb LG Tone Pro Bluetooth Wireless Stereo Headset
$18 $70
free shipping

That's $32 under the lowest price we could find for a new unit. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
Features
  • available in Black
  • SMS reading, voice memo, and find me abilities
  • dual microphones
  • around-the-neck style
  • low profile wires with Kevlar fiber
  • magnetic ear buds
  • quad-layer speaker technology
  • Model: HBS-770
↑ less
Buy from eBay
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 53 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Headphones eBay LG
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register